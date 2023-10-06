Cabinet measures to stabilize Russian fuel market — Lukoil CEO

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The package of fuel measures adopted by the Russian government will benefit both producers and consumers, Lukoil CEO Vadim Vorobyov said on the air with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

"Today, the government with participation of ministries, agencies, and with participation of us, the oil companies, has developed an indeed comprehensive package of measures. Let us hope this package will lead to stabilization on the domestic fuel market. The package is so comprehensive that meets interests of consumers and producers," the chief executive said.

"The work was intensive during the recent fortnight; it was not useless," Vorobyov added.

Exchange prices of gasoline and diesel fuel were record high lately. Russia introduced a temporary restriction of gasoline and diesel fuel exports to stabilize the domestic market amid concerns of farmers regarding the fuel shortage for field work and reports on fuel deficit at retail sites.