Russian food supplies to the Philippines to help stabilize market — Deputy Minister

MANILA, October 5. /TASS/. Russian suppliers entering the agro-industrial market of the Philippines will help stabilize food prices in the country, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Alexey Gruzdev told TASS in an interview.

"We are aware of the fairly high growth rate of agro-industrial product prices in the region, including meat, which is a mainstay in the diet of the Filipino people. We offered and explained that we have a rather beneficial proposal making it possible, in particular, to control the price rally on account of a new player appearing in the market," Gruzdev said.

"We discussed this issue in detail and provided our partners with exhaustive information from the standpoint of the quality control and safety system implemented in Russia at specific plants," the deputy minister said, answering a question about whether the Philippines is ready to lift the restrictions on Russian meat products set during the coronavirus pandemic. "We also talked about our international experience in delivering Russian products, for which we have all the accreditations and permits. The Filipino side listened very closely to all this. I am confident we will continue these consultations soon and achieve a mutually acceptable result, keeping in mind that these are not merely commercial projects but also issues related to ensuring national food security and creating competitive conditions that, in the end, will benefit consumers," Gruzdev added.