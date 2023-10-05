Real income of population in Russia grows by more than 12% — Putin

SOCHI, October 5. /TASS/. Real disposable income in Russia grew by more than 12%, while in Europe it fell, President Vladimir Putin said this at a plenary meeting of the Valdai international discussion club.

"Our population’s real disposable income is growing; in Europe it is falling, while here they have grown by more than 12%," the head of state said.

Putin noted that inflation in Russia has "grown up" reaching 5.7%. According to him, the Central Bank and the country's government are taking concerted measures to neutralize possible negative consequences.