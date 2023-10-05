Russia’s grain harvest to reach 135 mln tons in 2023 — ministry

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russia’s grain harvest may reach 135 mln tons in 2023, including 90 mln tons of wheat, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said.

"In particular, we expect one of the best results on grain harvest <…> probably reaching 135 mln tons in net weight, including around 90 mln tons of wheat," he said.

Russia’s exports of agriculture products have reached almost $33 bln this year, Patrushev said, adding that exports are expected to exceed $45 bln by the end of 2023.

"Speaking about exports, despite external trade restrictions Russia’s food supplies to foreign partners have been growing quite fast in 2023. Agriculture exports have already exceeded notably the level in the same period last year, having reached almost $33 bln by now. We expect [exports] to surpass $45 bln by the end of the year," he said.