Russia to help Bangladesh during whole service life of Rooppur NPP — Putin

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russia will help Bangladesh not only with constructing the Rooppur nuclear power plant (NPP), but also with maintaining it during its whole service life, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the ceremony commemorating the delivery of nuclear fuel to the NPP.

"Russia is not only building a plant. We will provide help to partners in Bangladesh during the whole service life of the nuclear project, including obligations on long-term supply of reactor fuel, maintenance of the NPP, as well as on handling with waste nuclear material," he said.

The Rooppur NPP is being constructed on the eastern bank of the Padma River 160 km from Dhaka. The plant is being built according to Russia’s 3+ generation design. Construction on the plant began in 2021. The NPP will house two units with VVER-1200 type reactors with a service life of 60 years and a potential extended life of 20 years. Units 1 and 2 are currently under construction.