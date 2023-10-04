Russia’s Energy, Finance Ministries prepare measures to stabilize local fuel market

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russian Ministries of Energy and Finance have prepared measures to stabilize the domestic fuel market, including the imposition of protective duties on some exporters. According to the Russian government, they were presented at a discussion on the domestic oil products market hosted by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak with oil companies and government officials.

"Participants in the meeting supported the measures prepared by the Ministries of Energy and Finance to stabilize the domestic fuel market by imposing protective duties on certain categories of exporters. Such regulations will safeguard exports only for legitimate producers while closing the door to gray exports," the statement said.

Novak urged oil companies to promptly reflect the decline in exchange price for fuel in small wholesale volumes.

He also instructed the Ministry of Agriculture and the Federal Antimonopoly Service to check markups on diesel fuel sales to farmers and guarantee that intermediary costs are decreased. At the same time, the government continues to develop systemic steps to balance the fuel market back, according to the report.

The Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service also started multiple antimonopoly lawsuits on the basis of inflated fuel prices against representatives of gas stations and oil depots.