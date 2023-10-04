Weekly inflation in Russia slows down to 0.21% from 0.28% — statistics

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Weekly inflation in Russia was 0.21% from September 26 to October 2, 2023, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported on Wednesday.

A week earlier - from September 19 to 25 - inflation was at 0.28%.

Since the beginning of October, consumer prices in the country have increased by 0.06%. Since the beginning of the year, they have surged by 4.54%.

In the reporting period, prices for chicken eggs increased by 3.2%. The price hike was 1% for chicken meat, 0.6% for sunflower oil and margarine, 0.5% for lamb, sausages, sausages, 0.4% for bread and bakery products made from various types of wheat flour, pasta, 0.3$ for beef, cottage cheese, dry milk mixtures for baby food, wheat flour, rye bread, buckwheat, millet, cookies, 0.2% semi-smoked and boiled-smoked sausages, canned meat and fruit and berries for baby food, pasteurized milk, butter, hard, semi-hard and soft cheeses, rice, noodles and lunches in the canteen, cafe, snack bar (except for the canteen in the organization), 0.1% for sterilized milk, granulated sugar and table salt.

At the same time, prices for boiled sausages, frozen fish and sour cream decreased by 0.2%, black tea and vodka - by 0.1%.

The increase in prices for fruits and vegetables averaged 0.2%, price hike was 7/9% for tomatoes, 2.3% for bananas. At the same time, prices for cucumbers decreased by 3.6%, prices for potatoes decreased by 2.3%. Price for carrots decreased by 1.9%, prices for apples fell by 1.5%, prices for white cabbage went down by 1.4%, prices for onions decreased by 0.6%.

Prices for motor gasoline decreased by 0.4%, prices for diesel fuel dropped by 0.1%.