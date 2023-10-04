Sales of new passenger cars, LCVs in Russia up 2.2 times in September to 116,324 — AEB

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Sales of new passenger cars and LCVs in Russia in September 2023 increased by 2.2 times compared to September last year and reached 116,324 units, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said in a press release. Car sales in Russia over the nine months of this year increased by 42.8% to 761,100 units.

"According to information provided by PPC JSC (Passport industrial consulting - TASS) on sales of new vehicles based on data on their transfer to owners, September 2023 was marked by an increase in sales by 120,5%, or by 63 568 units compared to September 2022, and amounted to 116 324 cars," the statement says.

According to information from the AEB Committee of Automobile Manufacturers, based on data from automakers and official importers, car sales in January-September 2023 increased by 26.1%year-on-year and reached 638,700 cars.

"Over 9 months of this year, we have observed a steady growth trend in the new car sales market, which indicates its high potential and gradual recovery despite rising prices and serious volatility in the ruble exchange rate," Alexey Kalitsev, Chairman of the Automobile Manufacturers Committee, said as quoted in the press release.