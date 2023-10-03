Russian Finance Ministry to hold federal loan bonds auction on October 4

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Finance announced an auction for an issue of federal loan (OFZ) bonds to be held on October 4, the ministry said.

Series 29025 variable coupon OFZ-PK bonds mature on August 12, 2037 will be offered to investors in the amount of the available balance of the issue, the ministry said.

"The amount of bids to be satisfied at each auction will be driven by the demand and the amount of the premium requested by the bidders against the actual yield levels established on the market," the Finance Ministry noted.

Settlements under transactions made at the auction will be performed on the next business day.