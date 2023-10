MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. /. The Russian stock market has opened with mixed dynamics, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index gained 0.07% to 3,134.45 points. The RTS Index edged down by 0.07% to 991.44 points.

The MOEX Russia Index dropped later to 3,111.93 points, down 0.65%. The RTS Index fell by 0.84% to 983.82 points.

The dollar plunged by 0.1% to 99.67 rubles. The euro lost 0.42% to 104.51 rubles. The yuan added 0.07% to 991.44 points.