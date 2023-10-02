Sberbank files lawsuit against Euroclear Bank for $6.9 mln

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Sberbank filed a lawsuit with the Moscow Arbitration Court against Euroclear Bank in the amount of more than 665.6 mln rubles ($6.9 mln), according to the list of arbitration cases.

The substance of the claims has not yet been revealed. The credit institution was contacted by TASS.

On August 4, MTS Bank filed a 3.47 bln ruble ($35.96 mln) claim against Euroclear with the Moscow Arbitration Court. The bank confirmed the claim to TASS, noting that the case involves the recovery of improperly restricted funds.