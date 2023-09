ROME, September 29. /TASS/. Russian exports to Italy in August decreased by 90.6% year-on-year, according to Italian National Institute of Statistics.

According to analysts, this is the highest year-on-year drop. The institute also reported a reduction in purchase volumes from ASEAN (-38.4%), MERCOSUR (-35.3%), OPEC (-33.7%), and China (-32.0%).

Experts noted that year-on-year import volumes in Italy have generally fallen for the eighth month in a row.