Russia plans to allocate over $79.6 bln to social policy in 2024

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russia plans to spend more than 7.7 trillion rubles($79.6 bln) on social policy implementation in 2024. According to the explanatory note to the draft law on the federal budget for 2024 and the planning period of 2025 and 2026, this amount might also amount to around 7.7 trillion rubles ($79.6 bln) in 2025, and 7.9 trillion rubles ($81.66 bln) in 2026.

"Budget allocations for the ‘Social Policy’ section in 2024 will amount to 7,731,944.8 mln rubles, in 2025 - 7,693,157.1 mln rubles and in 2026 - 7 ,855,247.9 mln rubles," the document said.

It was noted that it is planned to increase the budget allocations for pensions for citizens discharged from military and equivalent service, comprehensive rehabilitation of disabled children, payments at the birth of the first child and additional support for families with children injured during a special military operation.

At the same time, in connection with the clarification of the expected number of recipients, the expenses for payments on the birth of the third and subsequent children are expected to be reduced.