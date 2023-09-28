China lifts ban on pork supplies from Russia — Russian watchdog

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. China has lifted restrictions on supplies of pork from Russia, which were in force since 2008, the press service of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance told reporters.

"The General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China has authorized the supply of pork from Russia. The decision was made based on the results of a risk assessment and analysis of the state control system for African swine fever (ASF) in Russia. Restrictions on the import of pork from Russia established by <...> an announcement from 2008, are no longer applied," the statement says.

Inspection and quarantine requirements for Russian pork exported to China will be formulated separately by the State Customs Institution of the People's Republic of China, the Russian regulator noted.

The Russian veterinary watchdog has been carrying out large-scale work for 10 years to ensure the admission of pork to the Chinese market.