Acceleration of weekly inflation to 0.3% factored into annual outlook of 7.5% — ministry

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Acceleration of weekly inflation (from September 19 to 25) to almost 0.3% is factored into the Economic Development Ministry’s projected annual trajectory of 7.5%, Minister Maksim Reshetnikov told reporters.

According to figures provided by the national statistics service Rosstat, inflation in Russia amounted to 0.28% in the period from September 19 to 25, 2023. In the previous week ended on September 18 inflation in the country amounted to 0.13%.

"We are moving in the range suggesting 7.5% as of the end of the year. Last year’s base should be taken into account for comparison. We factored those fluctuations in when providing estimations," the minister explained.

Consumer prices rose by 0.6% in Russia since the beginning of September, and by 4.32% year-to-date. In annual terms inflation in Russia totaled 5.99% as of September 27, 2023 (according to calculations using this and last year’s daily average as of the same dates).

The Economic Development Ministry adjusted its inflation outlook for 2023 earlier from 5.3% to 7.5%.