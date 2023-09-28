Russia to launch blockchain-based cross-border settlements using digital assets — PM

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Moscow plans to launch cross-border settlements based on blockchain with the use of digital assets, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the Moscow Financial Forum.

"We are currently addressing the launch of cross-border settlements based on blockchain technology with the use of digital financial assets and utility digital rights. The government in coordination with the Bank of Russia has drafted a detailed plan on creation of such a system for analyzing legal and technical aspects," he said.

This and other measures are expected to provide more possibilities for attracting foreign investments that may seriously ease the movement of capital in the current environment, PM noted.

This year, the Moscow Financial Forum is headlined 'In Search for a New Balance: Russian Financial and Economic System during Worldwide Transformation.' The first Moscow Financial Forum took place on September 23, 2016, and since then experts traditionally meet every September to address the most pressing current issues and come up with effective solutions for Russia's economic base.

TASS is the forum’s general information agency.