Russia not in talks with OPEC+ to increase oil exports — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russia is not negotiating with OPEC+ on possibly increasing oil exports to replace shortfalls in volumes of such supplies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No, there is no talk about that," he said, responding to a relevant question.

"We adhere to all agreements within OPEC+. Our partners are already doing this," he noted.

In early August, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia is fully fulfilling its obligations to voluntarily reduce production, and now the indicator remains at 9.5 million barrels per day (b/d). In March, Russia began a voluntary reduction in oil production by 500,000 bpd from the February average. The term of this reduction was extended several times - first until June inclusive, then until the end of 2023. And after the OPEC+ meeting held on June 4 in Vienna, the decision on a voluntary production reduction was extended until the end of 2024.

In August, Russia also reduced oil supplies to world markets by 500,000 bpd in addition to its production reduction obligations, and in September it intends to reduce exports by 300,000 bpd. In early September, the decision to reduce supplies by 300,000 bpd was extended until the end of the year.