Bank of Russia does not rule out banking sector profit reaching $30.9 bln in 2023

SOCHI, September 28. /TASS/. Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia Olga Polyakova did not rule out that the profit of the Russian banking sector in 2023 could amount to 3 trillion rubles ($30.9 bln).

"Given that nearly 2.4 trillion [rubles] have already been earned in eight months, anything is possible," she said.

When asked about next year, she noted, "Time will tell." "Everything will depend on how the macroeconomic situation will develop," Polyakova said.

Expert RA rating agency said on September 27 that, according to its projections, the banking sector's earnings at the end of 2023 will approach 3 trillion rubles ($30.9 bln), with the top 10 banks accounting for more than 75% of the profit.