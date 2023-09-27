Russia remains among top five world leaders in fishing despite sanctions — minister

ST. PETERSBURG, September 27. /TASS/. The Russian fisheries industry remains the largest player in the world market and continues to provide a fairly stable volume of catch, agriculture minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Wednesday. He was speaking at the plenary session of the 6th Global Fishery Forum.

"Despite any restrictions, the Russian fisheries industry remains the largest player in the world market. Our country has been one of the top five fishing leaders," Patrushev said.

"Despite all the challenges faced by the state and fisheries industry, we continue to ensure a fairly stable volume of catch. As for production of fish products and aquaculture - the indicators are growing there today," Patrushev added.

Earlier, the Federal Fisheries Agency reported that Russian fishermen had caught more than 4 million tons of fish and seafood by September 19, 2023, which is a 11.5% increase year-on-year.

Earlier, head of the Federal Fisheries Agency Ilya Shestakov, that the volume of fish caught in Russia by the end of 2023 may exceed the forecast figure and amount to 5,080,000 tons.

About forum

The 6th Global Fishery Forum and Expo Russia, sponsored by Russian Federal Fisheries Agency with the support of the Agriculture Ministry, is underway in St. Petersburg on September 27-29 at the Expoforum Convention and Exhibition Center. TASS is the official information partner of the forum.