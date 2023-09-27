Alrosa mulls option to lower entry threshold for investment diamonds to $10,000

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The Alrosa diamond mining company is considering the possibility in the mid-term to reduce the minimum threshold for entry into investment diamonds to $10,000, head of Alrosa Diamond Exclusive, Elena Sukhoveyeva, said at a business breakfast for investors.

"Banks and various regulatory services have repeatedly approached us about the need to make our product more accessible to a wide range of investors. As for our prospects there, we plan to lower the minimum entry threshold to $10,000," she said.

The company also plans to extend the buyback option to individual diamonds. Previously, such an option was available for the "diamond baskets" product, with the possibility for Alrosa to buy out assets with a small competitive spread.

Earlier in an interview with TASS, a representative of Alrosa said that the minimum threshold for entering investment diamond market is now $20,000.