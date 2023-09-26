PM Mishustin calls for careful, responsible AI implementation

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Artificial intelligence (AI) technologies must be deployed with utmost caution if society is to have trust in innovation, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday.

"Many people are still wary of new technologies, including those based on artificial intelligence, especially when it comes to sensitive moral issues, including education, healthcare, and the social sphere. As a result, the adoption of smart solutions must be approached extremely carefully and extremely carefully, rely on the opinion of people, feedback and use only tested developments that have in fact proven their safety and relevance," he said.

He also stated that it is critical to demonstrate the advantages of utilizing such technologies to people. "Of course, all potential risks and consequences must be calculated so that they do not affect people. This is the only way society will have trust in this type of innovation," Mishustin added.

According to him, Russian authorities have allocated about 5.2 bln rubles ($54.05 mln) in the federal budget for next year for the development of artificial intelligence technologies. "In total, 5.2 bln rubles are allocated from federal funds for the development of artificial intelligence for the next year," he said.

Mishustin added that tha Russian artificial intelligence market grew by 18% in 2022 alone, reaching almost 650 bln rubles ($6.74 bln). "The volume of the artificial intelligence market last year reached almost 650 bln rubles. The growth reached around 18%," he said.

In addition, Russia’s gross domestic product (GDP) will add over 11 trillion rubles ($114.4 bln) by 2030 thanks to the massive introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, the office of Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko told reporters. "Thanks to the implementation of the strategy by 2030, <...> with maximum investments over 5 years, additional GDP growth from the mass implementation of AI is predicted in the amount of 11.2 trillion rubles total by 2030," the statement said.