MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat) increased the growth rate of agricultural production in Russia in 2022 from 10.2% to 11.5%.

Previously, Rosstat reported a 10.2% increase in agricultural production in Russia in 2022.

Indicators for the growth of crop production were also increased - from 15.9% to 18.1%, and livestock production - from 2.4% to 2.5%.