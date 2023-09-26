Russia’s steel production up by 3.9% year-on-year in January-August to 50.8 mln tons — WSA

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russia’s steel production in January-August increased by 3.9% year-on-year and totaled 50.8 million tons, according to a report by the World Steel Association.

In August, the country’s steel production increased by 8.9% year-on-year and amounted to 6.4 million tons.

According to the report, China produced 86.4 million tons in August, which is 3.2% more than in August 2022, India’s steel output was 11.9 million tons (an increase of 17.4%).

In August, steel output in Japan by 2.9% (to 7.1 million tons), but increased in the USA by 1.1% (to 7 million tons).

Steel production in August 2023 by Russia, Ukraine, and other CIS countries amounted to 7.5 million tons, which is 10.7% more than a year earlier. In just eight months of 2023, these states produced 58.8 million tons of steel (+0.8%).

The countries of Asia and Oceania produced 115.7 million tons in August, increasing output by 16.1%. EU countries produced 9.1 million tons of steel, which is 4.4% less than a year earlier.

Steel production by North American countries in August decreased by 2.6% and amounted to 9.2 million tons. Steel production by South American countries during the reporting period amounted to 3.4 million tons (a decrease of 8.1%). The countries of the Middle East produced 2.8 million tons of steel, reducing output by 16% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Overall, global steel production in August 2023 amounted to 152.6 million tons, which is 2.2% more than a year earlier, according to the association’s report.

The World Steel Association (WSA) is one of the largest industrial associations in the world. Its member companies account for about 85% of global steel production.