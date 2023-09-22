Russia's GDP increases by 2% in January-July — Prime Minister

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russia’s GDP has grown by 2% in January-July, which means that the economy has moved on to strong growth, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced said when opening the government meeting.

"Already this year we have moved to sustainable growth - contrary to those experts who expected a completely different development of events. According to preliminary estimates from the Economic Development Ministry, gross domestic product increased by more than 2% in seven months," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that this became possible mainly thanks to the growth of manufacturing industry, as well as the restructuring of transport and logistics connections and increased investment activity in the first half of the year.

"The situation on the labor market remains stable," Mishustin stated.