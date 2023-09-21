Aeroflot to resume regular flights from Moscow to Hong Kong from December 23

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Aeroflot plans to resume regular flights from Moscow to Hong Kong from December 23, the company’s press service said on Thursday.

The company noted that ticket sales are already open.

Flights will depart from Terminal C of Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Flights from Hong Kong are scheduled to depart on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Aeroflot noted that the flights will be operated by Airbus A330 aircraft.

Earlier, Aeroflot CEO Sergey Alexandrovsky said the company plans to launch flights to Bali in the autumn, as well as to launch flights to Hong Kong. "We plan to fly to Denpasar, Bali. We are working with aviation authorities. Flights to Bali will start in autumn, September-October. Another destination is Hong Kong," he said.

In March, Indonesian Ambassador to Moscow Jose Tavares reported that the republic was counting on the resumption of direct flights with Russia by the end of the year.

Alexandrovsky also added that the airline plans to launch additional flights to China from some Russian cities.