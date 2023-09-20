Gazprom Neft significantly increases oil refining in 2023

TYUMEN, September 20. /TASS/. Gazprom Neft significantly increased oil refining in 2023, the company’s CEO Alexander Dyukov told reporters.

"As for processing, we increased its volumes to provide for the domestic market. You see what the situation is like in the domestic market. We increased it significantly, as much as we could," he said.

Head of the Department of Development of Oil Refining and Petrochemicals at Gazprom Neft Oleg Vedernikov said earlier that Gazprom Neft plans to increase oil refining in Russia to a record 41 mln metric tons in 2022 through modernizing Omsk and Moscow refineries. "We maintain our forecast for reaching a record-breaking volume of refining at the company's Russian refineries in 2022, which will exceed 41 mln tons," he said. In 2021, the company processed approximately 40 mln metric tons of oil. Thus, the growth in annual terms amounted to 2.5%.

Gazprom Neft also plans to maintain the record-breaking refining level of 2022 in 2023, Vedernikov said. "We forecast that in 2023, without taking into account the factors of planned repairs, we will maintain the volume of refining at the level of 2022. At the same time, thanks to the deep oil refining complex, we will ensure an increase in the output of fuel and other oil products at the level of 2022," he added.