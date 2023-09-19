Freight turnover between Belarus, Russia up 23% in January-July

MINSK, September 19. /TASS/. Freight turnover between Belarus and Russia rose by 23% in seven months of this year in annual terms, interim head of Russia’s Federal Customs Service Ruslan Davydov said.

"In seven months of 2023, freight turnover between Belarus and Russia approached 30 mln tons, which is 23% higher than last year, while in value terms [turnover] grew by around 10%. I would also like to note the growth of Belarusian exports. We started buying more Belarusian equipment <…>. Moreover, industrial cooperation is developing fast," he was quoted as saying by the BelTA agency.