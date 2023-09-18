German authorities out of the loop about whether Russian gas coming into country

BERLIN, September 18. /TASS/. Germany’s authorities do not have a clear picture of how companies ensure the provision of gas to the country as they, not the government, conclude supply deals, a representative of the Economy Ministry told a briefing when asked whether Russian gas still flows to the country.

"Gas supply agreements are concluded by companies and they are private agreements, which are not concluded by the federal government," he said. "That is why we do not have a full picture of how companies ensure gas supply," the ministry added.

"We are in favor of not importing Russian gas, including in the form of liquified natural gas, to Germany. However, as I already said, agreements are concluded by companies. Shipments occur partially in Germany, though there are a lot of other points of gas supply to the European gas system, so it is impossible to monitor them separately," he explained.

Asked about ensuring that the sanctions regime against Russia was being observed, the ministry’s representative noted that the issue "is being constantly addressed." "Adjustments are constantly made in order to meet this goal as clearly as possible, meaning preventing the Russian state from receiving revenues through such trade operations. We are monitoring very closely how those sanctions are implemented, whether their evasion is possible, whether adjustments are necessary," he concluded.