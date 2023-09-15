Sibur to produce up to 100 polypropylene brands at new facility in Tobolsk

VLADIVOSTOK, September 15. /TASS/. Sibur will be able to produce up to 100 polypropylene brands at a new facility with a capacity of 570,000 tons at ZapSibNeftekhim in Tobolsk, Board Member - Executive Director of the Russian petrochemical company Pavel Lyakhovich said in an interview with TASS at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We will be able to produce around 100 polypropylene brands at the new facility," he noted.

That said, some of those brands were not produced on the Russian market previously and they will be able to substitute imported alternatives, Lyakhovich added.

