Consumption of polymers in Russia to grow by 10% in 2023 - Sibur

VLADIVOSTOK, September 15. /TASS/. The consumption of polymers may grow by up to 10% in Russia in 2023, with domestic processing having high development potential, Board Member - Executive Director of the Russian petrochemical company Pavel Lyakhovich said in an interview with TASS at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The Russian market feels fine. On the contrary, we have had and still have growth of polymers processing, with high demand. We expect the consumption of polymers in Russia to grow by up to 10% this year compared with 2022," he said.

Meanwhile, the launch of the company’s Amur Gas Chemical Complex and the development of the Tobolsk facility in the future will enable it to fully substitute imports of polymers from non-CIS countries by Russia, Lyakhovich added.

