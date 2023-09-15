Sibur to sell 60,000 tons of petrochemicals to Africa in 2023, to double volumes in 2024

VLADIVOSTOK, September 15. /TASS/. Sibur plans to sell up to 60,000 tons of petrochemical products to Africa in 2023, as well as boost those volumes 1.5-2-fold in 2024, Board Member - Executive Director of the Russian petrochemical company Pavel Lyakhovich said in an interview with TASS at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We are already present in Africa now, mainly in North Africa. <…> This year we will sell up to 60,000 tons of petrochemical products, and 1.5-2 times more next year I think," he said.

The consumption of polymers in Africa grows by around 6% each year, Lyakhovich added.

The 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) was held in Vladivostok on September 10-13. The slogan of this year’s forum was: On the Path to Partnership, Peace and Prosperity. The Roscongress Foundation was the event organizer, while TASS was the EEF’s general information partner.