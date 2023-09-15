Former head of Russia’s air transport agency to take new job at Nornickel — source

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Former head of the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport Alexander Neradko plans to take a new job at Nornickel, a source close to the Transport Ministry told TASS.

"He will move to Nornickel to the position of Vice President. Two possible companies where he could move were discussed, Aerodynamika and Nornickel, he chose Nornickel," the source said.

Earlier on Friday Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin appointed Dmitry Yadrov to replace Neradko as head of the Federal Agency for Air Transport, while Neradko who was head of the agency since December 2009, was relieved from this office.