Putin says Russian economy stable, sound

SOCHI, September 15. /TASS/. The situation in the Russian economy is stable and sound, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.

"You and I continue contacts, consultations on our relations and on cooperation, first of all in the economy. All is stable here, developing soundly," Putin said, adding that he would inform Lukashenko about completion of the budget drafting process in detail.

"Here everything is stable, sound," the Russian president noted. The state of the Russian economy influences cooperation within the Union State, he stressed. In this respect Moscow and Minsk have "mutual issues, mutual obligations," Putin said, adding that "it is necessary to coordinate stances on some issues."