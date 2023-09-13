OPEC+ nations cut output by 20,000 bpd in August to 35.99 mbd — IEA

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. OPEC+ member states reduced oil production slightly in August by 20,000 barrels per day to 35.99 mln barrels per day, according to the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) report.

Saudi Arabia cut output by 100,000 barrels per day to 8.98 mln barrels per day. Russia kept production at July level of 9.48 mln barrels per day, while Iraq’s output rose by 50,000 barrels per day to 4.32 mln barrels per day.

The targeted level of output by OPEC+ nations within the deal for August stood at 39.57 mln barrels per day, while real production by those countries amounted to 35.99 mln barrels per day, which brings them 3.59 mln barrels per day behind schedule.

However, the OPEC+ deal’s parameters do not take into account voluntary cuts in production, which some OPEC+ members, including Russia, will stick to by the end of 2024. Total reduction volume equals 1.66 mln barrels per day.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia additionally slashes production by another 1 mln barrels per day from July until the end of the year. Russia cuts oil supplies to global markets by 300,000 barrels per day from September until the end of the year, while in August deliveries were reduced by 500,000 barrels per day.