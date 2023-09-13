Passenger traffic in Russia’s Far East grows by 40% annually — official

VLADIVOSTOK, September 13. /TASS/. Passenger traffic in Russia’s Far East is increasing by 40% each year - this rate will allow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin's goal of increasing passenger traffic on domestic aircraft in the Far East to at least 4 mln people per year by 2030, Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunkov.

Putin urged the Russian government to draft a comprehensive action plan for the development of air transportation in the Far Eastern area by March 1, 2024, during a plenary meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We're growing every year. The current pace of expansion [of passenger traffic in the Far East] is 40% in 12 months. If we grow by 40% year after year, we will, of sure, reach this figure (4 mln passengers - TASS)," Chekunkov said.

