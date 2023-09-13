Responsible Arctic subsoil users rating required, expert says

VLADIVOSTOK, September 13. /TASS/. A federal rating of responsible subsoil users in the Arctic zone needs to be put together in Russia, the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic's representative Maxim Kondakov said on the fringe of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"It would be good to put together a Russian rating of responsible subsoil users, to see there: here is a resident in the Arctic zone that works responsibly, that supports the North's indigenous people, that cares for the local culture, etc.," he said.

A rating of the kind could be useful for the local population, he continued. "Local people are little informed about who helps them and how. A subsoil user comes to them, and they say - 'Oh, here they are again, digging around.' And whenever being told the company has an agreement with the association [of the North's indigenous peoples], and in fact the snow bike he drives is from them, then the attitude changes," he said.

