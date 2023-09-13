Russia’s 1H steel output rises by around 3% to 38 mln tons

VLADIVOSTOK, September 13. /TASS/. Steel production in Russia in the first half of 2023 increased by almost 3% to 38 mln tons, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Viktor Evtukhov told reporters about this on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The industry is in pretty good shape. Steel production increased by over 3% in the first half of the year, totaling 38 mln tons. The main factor was a 10% increase in total consumption in the Russian market," he explained.

"The main drivers of growth are construction, which includes the implementation of state programs for the updating housing and communal services, as well as infrastructure projects, mechanical engineering, and shipbuilding," Evtukhov said.

The 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is held in Vladivostok on September 10-13, 2023. The slogan for this year’s forum is: On the Path to Partnership, Peace and Prosperity. The Roscongress Foundation is the event organizer; TASS is the EEF’s general information partner.