Contracts worth over $81.1 bln signed for development projects in Far East — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Investment agreements with a total value of more than 7.7 trln rubles ($81.1 bln) have been signed thanks to government support for Far Eastern projects, President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum, which Vladivostok is hosting on September 10-13.

"Thanks to government support, investment agreements totaling more than 7.7 trln rubles were signed, with 3.4 trln [rubles] ($35.8 bln) already invested," the Russian president said.

Altogether, 125,000 jobs have already been created in the region and about 700 new plants have begun operating, including one of the world’s largest gas processing plants, a gas chemical facility in the Amur Region, a mineral fertilizer plant, and the Zvezda shipyard for high-tonnage vessels, Putin noted.