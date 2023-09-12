Putin does not see insurmountable problems with ruble exchange rate

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. There are no insurmountable issues with the ruble exchange rate, yet the country's financial authorities must investigate this issue, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) plenary meeting.

"Of course, this is an issue that requires its own in-depth investigation by the Bank of Russia and the government, the so-called financial authorities. But, in general, I do not believe there are any insurmountable obstacles and difficulties," Putin said.

He also noted that there will be no hasty decisions in settling issues with the ruble exchange rate.