Monthly dynamics of oil and gas budget revenues far in excess of their base volume

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Monthly dynamics of Russia’s oil and gas budget revenues has reached the level that is far in excess of their base volume, which allowed shifting to accumulation of additional oil and gas revenues in the National Wealth Fund (NWF), the Finance Ministry said citing Minister Anton Siluanov.

"Monthly dynamics of oil and gas revenues has reached the level that is far in excess of their base volume (8 trillion rubles per year), which allowed shifting to accumulation of additional oil and gas revenues in the NWF," Siluanov was quoted as saying.

The flow of major non-oil and gas revenues of the federal budget (turnover taxes, profit tax) remains stably in the positive territory, including compared with the results of last year and 2021, the ministry noted.