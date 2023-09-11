Sollers to produce around 2,000 pickup trucks by year-end

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Sollers plans to produce around 2,000 pickup trucks by the end of this year, Deputy General Director Zoya Kaika told reporters.

"We are only starting, which is why the [production] volume will be small this year, at around 2,000," she said.

The company plans to reach the production level of 10,000 pickup trucks within 2-3 years, Kaika added. "The product will be localized due to components that we will produce in the country’s European part," she noted.

Sales that start in October, are also expected to amount to 2,000 units this year.

Earlier on Monday, Sollers launched series production of new ST6 pickup trucks at a plant in Vladivostok. The company plans to launch the production of another Sollers model in 2024, Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said.

The company also plans to restart the former facility of Isuzu (currently Sollers Comtrans) by the end of this year, Kaika said.

Sollers will present the line-up of cars that will be produced at the facility, in December, she said.

"We assume that the presented line-up will be produced in Ulyanovsk at the end of the year," Deputy General Director said. Those will be cars that will help the company keep the market share, which was previously held by Isuzu in the country, she noted.