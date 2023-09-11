Rusolovo to export around 40% of products to China in 2023

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Rusolovo (part of Polymetallic Holding Seligdar) plans to export around 40% of its products to China by the end of this year, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Seligdar Alexander Khrushch told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"As of today, the share of exports stands at around 40%," he said, adding that by the end of the year tin exports will remain at the level of 40%. The company exports tin concentrate to China, Khrushch noted.

After the launch of a tin smeltery in the Khabarovsk Region in 2028 the company will become vertically integrated, while exports will remain, he added.

Earlier, the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry and the government of the Khabarovsk Region signed at the EEF a cooperation agreement, which stipulates the construction of a metallurgical factory in the region by 2028.

The 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is running in Vladivostok on September 10-13, 2023. The slogan for this year’s forum is: On the Path to Partnership Peace and Prosperity. The Roscongress Foundation is the event organizer. TASS is the EEF’s general information partner.