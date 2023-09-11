Russian stocks up as Monday trading opens

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as Monday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index rose by 0.08% to 3,145.26 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index added 1.2% to 1,024.57 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time.

As of 10:30 a.m., the MOEX Index was up by 0.19% at 3,149 points, while the RTS was up by 1.18% at 1,024.35 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.97% at 96.83 rubles, the euro was down by 0.78% at 103.98 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.1% at 13.254 rubles as of 10:30 a.m.