Experts from Russia, Asia-Pacific participate in EEF conference on colonialism

VLADIVOSTOK, September 10. /TASS/. Experts from Russia and countries of the Asia-Pacific region are participating in a conference, headlined Colonialism in the East and its Impact on the Modern World, which opened as part of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The conference is being held at the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) to discuss the influence of colonialism on inter-ethnic relations and the economic situation, as well as the problem of neo-colonialism.

"Being the largest center for cooperation with Asia, FEFU will help to create a scientific basis for further research on the issue. I’m convinced that a joint study of the history of colonialism in Asia-Pacific countries will help us to strengthen and expand cooperation with friendly nations," FEFU President Boris Korobets has told TASS.

The conference brings together over 40 delegates from scientific and educational institutions of China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar and India.

The key points for discussion are the impact of colonial policies on the development of Asian and African countries and traces of colonialism that can be found in their historical culture, as well as history and national traits of anti-colonial movements.

Experts will also discuss the impact of colonialism on inter-ethnic relations, national unity and the current economic situation. They will also address problems of neo-colonialism and ways of resisting the West’s neo-colonial narrative.

The conference was organized by FEFU jointly with the Russian Historical Society and the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is held in Vladivostok on September 10-13, 2023. The slogan for this year’s forum is: On the Path to Partnership Peace and Prosperity. The Roscongress Foundation is the event organizer. TASS is the EEF’s general information partner.