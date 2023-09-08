Delegations from 10 countries to participate in Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok

VLADIVOSTOK, September 8. /TASS/. Delegations from ten foreign countries are expected to take part in the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, the press service of the Primorye Region government said on Friday.

"We are expecting guests from the People’s Republic of China, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam and the Philippines. Belarus, Kazakhstan, Mongolia and Singapore will also take part," the press service quoted the region’s first deputy governor Vera Shcherbina as saying during an OTV-Prim channel broadcast.

India will be the tenth nation to participate in the major business event in Russia’s Far East.

Meetings at the level of governor and deputy governor will be held with a number of foreign delegations, the official added.

The 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) will be held in Vladivostok on September 10-13, 2023. The slogan for this year’s forum is: On the Path to Partnership Peace and Prosperity. The Roscongress Foundation is the event organizer. TASS is the EEF’s general information partner.