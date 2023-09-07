MOEX Index down below 3,200 points first since August 30

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The MOEX Index fell below 3,200 points during Thursday trading for the first time since August 30, 2023, according to trading data.

As of 2:10 p.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index was down by 1.73% at 3,189.29 points.

By 2:20 p.m., the MOEX Index had slightly narrowed losses to 1.44% trading at 3,198.59 points, while the RTS was down by 0.87% at 1,029.56 points.

As trading opened, the MOEX Index edged up by 0.07% to 3,247.9 points, while the RTS Index added 0.24% to 1,041.04 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.42% at 97.72 rubles, the euro was down by 0.71% at 104.71 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.78% at 13.297 rubles as of 2:20 p.m.