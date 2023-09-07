Russian airlines ready for winter season — regulator

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russian air carriers are ready for the winter season and there will be no capacity shortage for tourist travels, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency said.

"Readiness of Russian airlines to make flights in the winter season is high. The majority of them have already started selling airfares," the regulator said.

"According to assessments of air carriers, there is no shortage of the carrying capacity to support tourist destinations in the forthcoming season of the IATA schedule," the agency added.