Trading in rubles on the rise between Turkey, Russia — newspaper

ANKARA, September 6. /TASS/. Export and import operations between Turkey and Russia in rubles surged by 230% over seven months of this year against the last-year figures, the Aydinlik newspaper said, citing state statistical services.

Import and export transactions to the amount equivalent to about $700 mln were made from January to July of this year in rubles. The ruble exports stood at $428 mln and imports amounted to $267 mln. The amount of export transactions denominated in rubles surged by 181% in annual terms within the reporting period. The amount of import transactions skyrocketed by 352%, the newspaper said.