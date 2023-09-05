Overall volume of digital financial assets (DFA) market tops $1.43 bln — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. New digital-based financial activities, including information systems issuing digital financial assets (DFA), investment (crowdfunding) platforms and financial marketplaces, are quickly gaining momentum, Kirill Pronin, head of the Financial Markets Infrastructure Department at the Central Bank of Russia, said in a presentation at fintech forum "Digital Finances: The New Economic Reality."

The overall value of Russia’s fintech market can be estimated at more than 140 bln rubles ($1.43 bln).

Ten information system operators issuing DFA and one DFA exchange operator are currently working, according to the senior official’s presentation. The number of users of such information systems is over 45,000.