Avtovaz sales almost double in August to 33,300 cars

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Sales of Avtovaz almost doubled in August 2023 year-on-year and reached 33,300 cars, the Russian auto manufacturer said in a statement.

Year-to-date sales amounted to 206,300 units, an increase by two times year-on-year and by 9% compared with FY 2022.

"As of August 2023, official LADA dealers in Russia sold 33, 325 commercial vehicles and passenger cars of the brand, which is not only the best result of 2023, but also a new absolute maximum since July 2021," the statement reads.

Lada Granta remained the best-selling model, with sales up 44.9% in August in annual terms to 16,800 units.